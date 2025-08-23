SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $310.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

