SouthState Co. $SSB Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SouthState by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,915,000 after buying an additional 1,164,348 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,479,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,949,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,249,000 after purchasing an additional 222,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 397,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

SouthState Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of SSB stock opened at $100.5380 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

