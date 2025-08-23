SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,194. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

