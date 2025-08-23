Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $741.8440 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $749.05. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

