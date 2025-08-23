Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.6240 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

