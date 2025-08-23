Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.7290 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

