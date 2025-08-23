Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock $BLK

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,086.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $992.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

