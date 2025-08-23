Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 63,794 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,794 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after buying an additional 203,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL opened at $34.07 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

