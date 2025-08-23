Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 82,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $80,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

NFLX opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,231.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,110.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

