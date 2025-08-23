Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0%

IBM opened at $241.6890 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $194.39 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

