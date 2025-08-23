Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 101,997 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,997 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

