Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Expands By 23.5%

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 712,800 shares, agrowthof23.5% from the July 15th total of 577,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,443,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UGL opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

