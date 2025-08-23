Short Interest in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX) Drops By 24.6%

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, adropof24.6% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIAX opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of -0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.49% of Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide income by holding a short-term portfolio of US Treasury securities and using a vertical option spread strategy across multiple asset classes.

