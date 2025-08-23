Short Interest in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Declines By 26.0%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,400 shares, adeclineof26.0% from the July 15th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

