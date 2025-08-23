Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rises By 23.1%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 221,900 shares, agrowthof23.1% from the July 15th total of 180,300 shares. Currently,1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.97. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $1,985,173.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,676,896.59. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,234 shares of company stock worth $9,102,691. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 192,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISSC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Singular Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

