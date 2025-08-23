Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,872 Shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $120,796.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,442.20. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after buying an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,699,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,368,000 after buying an additional 188,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

