Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,045 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,761 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after buying an additional 897,140 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,118,000 after buying an additional 667,261 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,278,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 603,882 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,248,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 547,350 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

