Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $257.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

