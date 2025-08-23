Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.33.

TSE:SIS opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$23.92.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

