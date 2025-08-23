Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SIS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SIS
Savaria Trading Up 1.6%
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.