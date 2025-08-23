Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, DZ Bank downgraded Salzgitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
