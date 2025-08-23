Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $322.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $283.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $300.0120 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $382.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 44,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

