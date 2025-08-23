RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $122.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.00 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 21.38%.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $2.3850 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.09. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 257,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,804,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 1,329,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RLX

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.