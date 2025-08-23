Reviewing Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) and China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) and China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and China Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 0 0 3 2 3.40 China Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Given China Natural Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Natural Gas is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $24.76 billion 0.15 $438.05 million $0.45 7.48 China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and China Natural Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and China Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 2.12% 17.64% 7.11% China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of China Natural Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes beats China Natural Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About China Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Gas, Inc., an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 31 CNG fueling stations, including 20 CNG fueling stations in Shaanxi Province, 10 CNG fueling stations in Henan Province, and 1 CNG fueling station in Hubei Province. It also installs natural gas pipelines, as well as distributes and sells piped natural gas to residential and commercial customers through a high pressure pipeline network of approximately 120 kilometers in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, including Lantian County; the districts of Lintong and Baqiao in Shaanxi Province; and the city of Lingbao in Henan Province. As of the above date, the company had approximately 122,020 residential and commercial customers for its pipeline network, as well as operated 4 automobile conversion sites for converting gasoline-fueled vehicles to hybrid (natural gas/gasoline) powered vehicles. The company is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China. On July 2, 2014, the involuntary petition of China Natural Gas, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. The involuntary petition was filed under Chapter 11 on February 8, 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.