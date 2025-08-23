Reviewing Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 16.13% 4.85% 0.80% Citizens Community Bancorp 12.65% 6.89% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $905.41 million 2.60 $158.80 million $1.42 17.12 Citizens Community Bancorp $99.72 million 1.61 $13.75 million $1.24 13.14

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans. It also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services, as well as payment processing, remote capture, and automated clearing house payment capabilities. In addition, it operates as a custodian for alternative assets held in qualified self-directed IRA accounts, including investments in private equity, real estate, notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets; and provides real-property and non-real property escrow services. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, corporations, professionals, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, and consumers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of investments comprising mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, and corporate debt securities. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

