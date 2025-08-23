Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Head to Head Comparison

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Resources Connection”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $1.12 billion 0.96 $8.73 million $1.59 32.57 Resources Connection $551.33 million 0.30 -$191.78 million ($5.82) -0.86

Risk and Volatility

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 2.92% 14.85% 6.24% Resources Connection -34.78% 0.31% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Heidrick & Struggles International.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Resources Connection on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

