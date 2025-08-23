Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Financial Contrast

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Frontiers and Flex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.34 million 35.16 -$1.31 million ($0.05) -28.00 Flex $26.07 billion 0.75 $838.00 million $2.28 22.77

Volatility & Risk

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Research Frontiers and Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flex 0 1 7 0 2.88

Flex has a consensus target price of $53.7143, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Flex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flex is more favorable than Research Frontiers.

Profitability

This table compares Research Frontiers and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -143.78% -72.81% -50.27% Flex 3.42% 20.25% 5.47%

Summary

Flex beats Research Frontiers on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Frontiers

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. The company's SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. It serves architectural, automotive, marine, and aerospace and appliance applications. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.