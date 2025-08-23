RBO & Co. LLC Purchases 20,993 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.3180 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

