RBO & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,631. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.7960 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.