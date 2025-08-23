Rahlfs Capital LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Rahlfs Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $62.9430 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

