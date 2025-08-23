Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for approximately 2.3% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $344.2190 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $154.08 and a one year high of $355.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

