Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,003.50 ($13.57) and last traded at GBX 999.40 ($13.51), with a volume of 11597764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($13.41).

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,165.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 936.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 838.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Prudential news, insider George David Sartorel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 per share, with a total value of £8,790. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

