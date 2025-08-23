Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Stake Boosted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,448,000 after purchasing an additional 277,786 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,364,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,494,000 after buying an additional 105,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Post by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Post by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 790,782 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Post by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 556,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,812,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $114.1660 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

