Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $212,000 Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.6730 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $33.24.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.