Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $185.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

