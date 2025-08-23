Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,244 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 437.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 169,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 93,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,987,000 after buying an additional 4,479,846 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.