Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Stock Position Reduced by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,070 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 107.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 43.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

Several analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

