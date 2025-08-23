Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Short Interest Up 25.4% in July

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 192,100 shares, anincreaseof25.4% from the July 15th total of 153,200 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 528,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PRNDY opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $31.2450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This represents a yield of 374.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

