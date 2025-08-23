Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 191,720 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.15, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

