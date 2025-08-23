OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.110-10.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.308. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $228.70 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.73.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.17.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

