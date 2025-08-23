OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 0.2%

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $7.4350 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $289.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,616 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.