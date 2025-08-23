Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,349,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $137,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $65.87 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.