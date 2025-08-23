Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,632.64. This trade represents a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $350.7550 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

