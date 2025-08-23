Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.55 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 53,854 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.4160 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

