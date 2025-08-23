Norinchukin Bank The Buys 4,987 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $67.69 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

