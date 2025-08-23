Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,780 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $170.7610 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

