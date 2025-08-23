Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of SRE opened at $82.8240 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

