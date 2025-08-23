NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,110,000 shares, anincreaseof23.8% from the July 15th total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 168.61%. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 83.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NeuroPace by 86.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

