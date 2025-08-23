NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,820,000 shares, anincreaseof23.7% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $15.3550 on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

