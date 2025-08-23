Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NATH stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.38. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 143.21%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

