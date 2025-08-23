MKS Inc. (MKSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

MKS has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MKS to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of MKS stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. MKS has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $125.33.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. MKS’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

